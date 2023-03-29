The Lamborghini Revuelto is a V12 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – No Kidding

Images: Lamborghini

If you thought the Lamborghini Urus was bucking convention for purists, the Lamborghini Revuelto PHEV/HPEV says, “hold my martini.”

According to the automaker, the Lamborghini Revuelto is the first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). It has all-wheel drive (AWD), a newly developed V12 connected to a eight-speed dual clutch transmission. All of that is connected to three electric motors. The end results are impressive; top speed exceeds 217 mph (350 kph) and it will go from 0 to 100 kph in 2.5-seconds. The 6.5-liter V12 weighs 17 kilograms less than the Aventador’s engine, and has been rotated 180-degrees as well.

Lamborghini says it will produce over 1,000 horsepower (1,015 CV) combined. It will make 725 NM at 6,750 rpm.

The Lamborghini Revuelto has a 4,500 W (4.5 kWh) battery, with an overall overall capacity of 3.8 kWh, and is capable of driving in an all-electric mode. The lithium ion battery is housed within the transmission tunnel within the central part of the chassis. Two electric motors power the front wheels, with the third electric motor stacked up with the eight-speed transmission. The front wheels can supply torque independently, and all three electric motors can engage in all EV mode.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-new direction for the automaker

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy. It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.” Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO

Current MPG/MPGe numbers and range estimates are not available yet. Although, it is expected to be the most efficient/cleanest Lamborghini to date. When the charge drops down to zero, the battery can be recharged using both ordinary domestic alternating and charging column current up to 7 kW in power. Lamborghini says it completely recharges in 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels, or directly from the V12 engine in just six minutes.

Despite its greener aspirations, the new V12 will still have a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm.

There’s a ton of technical information about the Revuelto out there, and we hope to see one up close soon.

You can find more consumer information at Lamborghini’s website.

Lamborghini Revuelto’s Technical Data

ENGINE

Internal Combustion Engine V12 NA 6,5 l

Displacement 6498,5 cm3 (396,6 cu in)

Bore/stroke Ø 95 mm x 76,4 mm (3,74 x 3,01 in)

Compression ratio 1 : 12.6

Max power @ rpm (ICE) 825 CV @ 9250 rpm

Max power (combined ICE+EE) 1015 CV

Max torque @ rpm (ICE) 725 Nm @ 6750 rpm

Emission Class EU6; LEV III; CN6b

Emission Control System 4 pre-cats close to engine, 4 lambda sonds

Cooling System

Liquid cooled – dedicated circuit for HV

components

Engine Management System PFI – Bosch

Lubrication Dry sump

TRANSMISSION

Transmission type AMT

Gearbox 8 gears

Clutch Dual clutch

HYBRID SYSTEM

Battery Lithium-ion high specific power battery

with pouch cells

Generator Rear P2-P3 eMotor (110kW @10000rpm)

Electric engines Front e-axle (220kW @3500rpm)

PERFORMANCE

Top speed >350 km/h

Acceleration 0-100 km/h 2.5 s

BODY AND CHASSIS

Frame Multi-technology carbon fiber monocoque,

front structure in Forged Composites

Body Carbon fiber body, aluminium doors,

thermoplastic front and rear bumpers

Aerodynamics Active rear wing featuring 3 positions

according to the different driving modes

and driving dynamics

SUSPENSION

Suspension Front and rear double wishbone with LMR

dampers – Lamborghini MagneRide

BRAKING SYSTEM

Brakes CCB Plus (Carbon Ceramic Brakes Plus)

brakes with fixed monoblock calipers in

aluminum with 10 pistons (front) and 4

pistons (rear)

Front brakes 410x38mm discs

Rear brakes 390x32mm discs

SAFETY

Airbag Driver, passenger, side airbags. Knee

airbags only for specific markets

WHEELS

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ESC integrating ABS and TCS with

different characteristics according to the

driving mode selected

Steering EPS – Electric Power Steering

Tyres – front 265/35 ZR20 – Potenza Sport Runflat

(265/30 ZR21 – Runflat optional)

Tyres – rear 345/30 ZR21 – Potenza Sport Runflat

(355/25 ZR22 – Runflat optional)

Front rims 20 x 9,5j (21 x 9,5j optional)

Rear rims 21 x 12j (22 x 12,5j optional)



DIMENSIONS