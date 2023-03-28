News: 2024 Ford Mustang Online Configurator Is Live! Check Out This Dark Horse

You can now configure your very own new 2024 Ford Mustang! So far, the online configurator is showing the coupe models. The convertibles are not part of the website quite yet. It all starts with EcoBoost Fastback at a price of $30,920 before destination charges. The V8-powered Mustang GT starts at $41,495.

My favorite is the high-performance Dark Horse model. I configured it in “Race Red” color with a 6-speed manual transmission and a handling package. Although, the Dark Horse starts at just below $60,000 – the one I configured with some options stickers at around $67,000.

Check out more details about the updated new Ford Mustang in the video below.