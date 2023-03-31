GM Is Dropping Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Support From Its Future EV Models

Starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, GM models will no longer support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

While the two smartphone-based infotainment systems have become widespread in virtually every new vehicle these days, General Motors confirmed Friday that it will phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the coming years. Instead, the company will incorporate its new Google-based “Ultifi” software into the mix for its future all-electric vehicles.

Per a Reuters report: “GM’s decision to stop offering those systems in future electric vehicles, starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, could help the automaker capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs.” GM has reportedly been working with Google (under Alphabet, Inc.) since 2019 to develop a new foundation for software that would transition toward a more comprehensive ecosystem that ties in new features, such as Super Cruise. The new system will also be a springboard for new digital subscriptions to which owners can opt in.

“We have a lot of new driver assistance features coming that are more tightly coupled with navigation,” says GM’s executive director of digital cockpit experience Mike Himche to Reuters. “We don’t want to design these features in a way that is dependent on a person having a cellphone.” GM aims to substantially build out subscription models to boost revenue through 2030, with CEO Mary Barra aiming for $20 to $25 billion annually by that time.

For the time being, the company’s internal combustion models will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring systems. Some 2024 model electric vehicles will also retain that functionality, including the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado EV and Chevrolet Bolt. Buyers who do decide to buy into its EVs post phase-out will still be able to make calls and listen to music through Bluetooth.