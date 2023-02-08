2024 Chevy Trailblazer Brings a Fresh Face and Larger Touchscreen, Starts at $24,395

(Images: Chevrolet)

Hot on the heels of the Chevy Trax debut last year, the 2024 Trailblazer also sees some noteworthy updates.

New front and rear fascias, exterior color options and a larger, 11.0-inch touchscreen highlight the refresh.

However, base pricing for the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer has also gone up by $1,000, now starting at $24,395.

The updated Trailblazer will be available this fall.

With the new Chevy Trax sporting an updated look, the 2024 Trailblazer isn’t far behind.

A lot of automakers are going “tech-forward” with their new models and mid-cycle revamps, and the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer is certainly no exception. Right on the heels of the bigger, front-wheel drive-only Trax hitting the scene, GM saw fit to bestow the Trailblazer similar updates for the upcoming model year. Updated styling and new exterior color options lead the changes, but one of the key changes for daily drivers will be the larger displays from the previous version.

Starting off from the outside, though, the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer brings in two new colors: Copper Harbor Metallic and Cacti Green. Weirdly, Chevrolet did not show either fresh color with the updated model, instead sticking with the vibrant Nitro Yellow for the Activ (shown above) and Fountain Blue for the RS (shown below). If you want an idea of what Cacti Green looks like, though, you can see it on the new Trax right now.

Speaking of the Trailblazer RS, the sportier looking trim gets a new set of 19-inch wheels. The front and rear fascias are new for the whole Trailblazer range, with revised headlights, taillights, grilles and bumper designs. In short, all the usual changes we see with a car’s mid-cycle refresh.

Subtle though the outside changes may be, onlookers and prospective buyers will notice the changes to the interior, dominated by far larger screens.

The refreshed Trailblazer also gets an 8-inch digital gauge cluster.

Hop inside the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer, and you’ll be greeted by two new screens that are standard across all trims. The 8.0-inch “Driver Information Center” offers a fully digital upgrade from the previous model’s analog gauge layout. In the center, an 11.0-inch infotainment screen replaces both the old 7-inch unit on lower models, as well as the upgraded 8-inch unit for the higher-end trims. With the bigger screen, you also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability across the entire Trailblazer range.

While the styling and tech see a freshening up, the Trailblazer’s powertrains remain the same as they were before. A 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine is your base option, putting out 137 horsepower to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. A larger 1.3-liter option is also in the mix, putting out 155 horsepower to a 9-speed automatic with all-wheel drive as an option.

Keep in mind, you’ll have to get a Trailblazer over a Trax if you want AWD at all. The Trax also only comes with the less potent 1.2-liter mill, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

With the new screens onboard, pricing for the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer increases by $1,000 for the base LS model. Pricing now starts at $24,395, while the RS and Activ are up to $28,395 for the FWD versions.

The updated Trailblazer goes into production this fall.