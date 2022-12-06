The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds New Colors and Brings a Host of Accessories and Customization Options

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot still gives customers more room to be unique with new colors and accessories.

Like its predecessors, the 2023 Polaris Slingshot bridges the gap between drop-top sports car and motorcycle. For 2023, Polaris gives the Slingshot customer more goodies to work with. The new Slingshot comes in four trims: S, SL, SLR and R. The S and SL get the 178 horsepower, 2.0-liter engine. It makes 120 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for the SLR or R, you get a 203-horsepower engine that makes 144 lb-ft of torque. Both powertrains can be fitted with either a five-speed manual transmission, or a hydraulically actuated manual transmission (basically, the same transmission that automates the clutch).

What’s new for 2023: Colors

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot S comes in Jet Black and Moonlight White. Stepping up to the SL will allow you to get the new Pacific Teal color, along with the previous Storm Grey, Neon Lime and Cobalt Blue. If you get the SLR, you can get the new, two-tone Lime Shadow. Other colors available for the SLR include Cobalt Blue Fade, and Red Shadow. Finally, there’s the R which gives you even more choices such as Desert Sky, Graphite Blue and Miami Blue Fade. If none of those appeal when you go to configure a Slingshot, there’s Pacific Teal Haze and Lime Dream as well.

Lots of customization

Slingshot adds a RAM X-Grip Phone Mount and an Excursion Rearview Mirror, along with an available seven-inch touchscreen display. This is “powered” by Ride Command. This system allows onboard tweaks to the Slingshot. Like previous years, you still get the option of the Slingshade top, as well as painted accents, belt guards and more than 50 other painted accessories.

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot will go on sale in the coming weeks. While pricing is not available yet, the current ’22 Slingshot carries a base price of $20,799.