Tuners Are Already Pulling Out the Stops on the Acura Integra: Check Out These SEMA Builds

These tuners are taking their skills and creativity to the new Acura Integra — hopefully ramping up this car’s aftermarket support.

The old-school Acura Integra is a beloved part of the tuning scene. The new one? There’s not much you can do to it…yet. The automaker partnered up with three tuners — Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi and Coco Zurita — to put together three Integra builds for this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show. That event is a chance for exhibitors to show off what’s possible with a given car or truck, and these are examples of what may eventually be widely available for your new Acura Integra.

Here are each of the three cars

Yoshihara’s car, built by Evasive Motorsports and shown above, brings a list of powertrain, chassis, exterior and interior modifications to the table. The performance mods are fairly straightforward, featuring a Spoon Sports air filter and exhaust and a CSF front intercooler and charge pipe. This car also sports BBS REV7 wheels, EVS tuning body pieces and a Voltex rear wing and fender flares. The interior also gets a host of changes, including a Sparco steering wheel and race seats as well as an Acuity adjustable short shifter.

Choi’s car brings in a GReddy intercooler as well as a Sports Touring catback exhaust. This car also gets Advan RSDF wheels wrapped in Nexen Sport R tires and Tein Suspension Flex Z coilovers. Choi designed this Integra’s custom body kit with Wilter Kim, and the car also sees an Inozetek Super Gloss Pearl White Film installed by Everlasting Wraps. Interior changes include a Dogfight Race Pro wheel, Evasive Motorsports seats and a Battle Craft Hyper Teardrop shift knob.

Zarita incorporated a few more performance upgrades, including a GReddy intercooler and oil cooler, as well as an A’PEXi exhaust. There’s also an HPS cold air intake, coolant hose and charge pipe. This last Integra SEMA build sits on Kansei KNP wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Other notable performance upgrades include a Wilwood 6-piston front big brake kit, RSR Sport-I coilovers and an HPS performance front strut bar. Like the other two, this car features a wide range of exterior bits and aftermarket interior components.

Each of these cars will be at SEMA from November 1-3, and we’ll be on-site covering the event. Stay tuned for more updates from the show coming soon!