Honda Drops The Most Powerful Honda Civic Type R Ever for the US — Let’s Take A Closer Look!

The Honda Civic Type R is one of TFL’s all-time favorite hot hatches. Now, there’s a new one.

According to the automaker, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be the most powerful version ever. Not only that, but it will also be the most powerful Honda-branded car released in the US. For context, the outgoing model makes 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s a front-wheel drive beast — one which we would never say was lacking power.

Now, Honda could go completely berserk, but the consensus (but still an estimate) at the moment is that it could pack around 10 more horsepower than before. We’ll see if that’s actually the case.

Then there’s the look

While the exact power remains a mystery for now, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R did recently set a Suzuka Circuit lap record for a FWD car. It was nearly a second quicker around the track than the outgoing Limited Edition model. It also cut its teeth on the Mid-Ohio race circuit.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is already gaining accolades as many feel its less flamboyant design, along with impressive track times are both already solid wins. On top of that, the interior design and electronics have significantly improved right along with the rest of the eleventh-generation lineup. That said, you still get your typical Type R flourishes, namely red badging, seats, seat belts and accent stitching. This is one of those cars that may look subtle at a distance, but it becomes menacing the closer you get. There is still a characteristically large wing in back, while the flared fenders, lightweight wheels and sticky rubber look the business.

All around, I think the car looks pretty badass in person.

Check out this video and see Roman’s perspective on the new Type R: