Lightly Disguised Prototype 2023 Honda Civic Type R is Hot Lapping Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

2023 Honda Civic Type-R

Recently, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R recently set a new track record for a front-wheel drive car at the Suzuka Circuit, in Japan – that was a pre-production model.

Many fans and automotive enthusiasts alike are waiting with baited breath for the 2022 Honda Civic Type R. The previous Honda Civic Type R was not only one of my favorite FWD cars to drive, it was one of my favorite cars to drive – period. Its 306 horsepower, 2.0-Liter VTEC, turbocharged four-cylinder was perfectly matched to its close-ratio six-speed manual transmission. For crappy drivers like me, the Rev-Match Control system made it feel like I knew what I was doing. Seriously, other than the tight seats, which were uncomfortable for big apes like moi, and too much boy-racer garnish, its epic.

Recently, we got to drive the all-new Honda Civic Si. While the TFL Studio staff is divided on whether it’s better than the previous model, we all agree it’s quite good. Perhaps that will resonate in our heads when we finally get our hands on the new Civic Type R. You never know.

This is the all-new Honda Civic Type R’s first debut on American soil.

A prototype of the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R completed a series of demonstration hot laps around the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend, making its first public appearance in the United States to the delight of a large crowd of IndyCar fans and motorsport enthusiasts. Wearing a special camouflage wrap and driven by vehicle dynamics engineer Chad Gilsinger from Honda’s North American Auto Development Center in Ohio, the highly anticipated hot hatch also will serve as lead vehicle at the start of Sunday’s Honda Indy 200.

My friend Honda Pro Jason gets up close and personal with the new Civic Type R