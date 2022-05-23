2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Fuel Economy Is Not as Bad as You May Have Thought

This Bronco Raptor has a price of $80,080!

The alleged new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor window sticker shows all the details, including the estimated fuel economy. Check it out!

The new 2022 Bronco Raptor comes from the factory with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and big 37-inch all-terrain tires. This window sticker shows the option, pricing, and estimated fuel economy for the new 4-door Bronco.

Thanks to the Bronco6G.com forum for providing these screenshots.

The official EPA website fueleconomy.gov confirms these numbers: 15 mpg city, 16 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined. Here is how this top-dog Bronco’s efficiency compares to a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 4×4 and a V6-powered Toyota 4Runner 4×4.

Here is a detailed overview of the new Ford Bronco Raptor.