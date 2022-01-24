The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Gets A 70th Anniversary Edition, Including The Z06

The Corvette is the longest-running sports car around — and it’s celebrating its 70th birthday in the 2023 model year. (Images: Chevrolet)

2023 is another milestone for Corvette production.

On Monday, Chevrolet announced a new 70th Anniversary Edition package across the sports car’s lineup, including the standard Stingray models and the upcoming Z06. That milestone, as it happens, continues the car’s streak as the longest-running car nameplate on the road today (Chevy’s Suburban nameplate has been around in some form since the 1930s, but it’s not a “car”).

So what are we getting this decade? Two exterior colors come into play for the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition, for a start. The unique colors include White Pearl Tri-coat (below) and Carbon Flash Metallic (above). You can also get optional, contrasting stripes for each color, should you want some added pizzazz. These special edition models get bespoke wheels with commemorative center caps, finished off with an Edge Red stripe around the rim.

Special badging adorns the exterior (including the crossflags), and you get a rear bumper protector, trunk cover and Edge Red-painted brake calipers.

Some interior tweaks

Inside, the Chevy Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition gets special logos on the seats, steering wheel and sill plates. Other than that, you still get your usual Stingray/Z06 interior. As a final touch, though, the car includes a custom luggage set — also with red stitching and anniversary logos.

One caveat: The 70th Anniversary Edition package goes intro production later this year on Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims. Lower models will not have this option, though ticking the anniversary model does not cut off access to the other performance packages. You’re locked into colors and wheels, but you can still get the Z51 or Z07 performance packages and aerodynamic kit that you can get on the standard Stingray or Z06 models.