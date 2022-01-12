The Detroit Auto Show Will Return In September 2022 – The First NAIAS Since January 2019

The last time we had the North American Int'l. Auto Show was in January 2019

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 made its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. (Image: TFLcar)

Downtown Detroit will once again host an auto show this September.

It’s been nearly four years since we’ve last hit Detroit, with the last show wrapping up in January 2019. Rod Alberts, director for the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), confirmed the 2022 show will indeed happen from September 14-25, 2022.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers originally planned to dramatically change the Detroit Auto Show’s layout in favor of a hybrid indoor-outdoor show in 2020. That didn’t materialize, and for 2021 an event called Motor Bella took place in Pontiac, just north of Detroit, rather than in the downtown area.

“We are proud to return to downtown Detroit and to work with Mayor Duggan and the city of Detroit again,” said Alberts. “Capitalizing on everything we’ve learned over the past two and a half years, we are uniquely positioned to bring a dynamic, engaging, experiential auto show to Detroit in 2022.” After the NAIAS media days on September 14 and 15, the annual Charity Preview will run on the 16th, raising millions for local charitable organizations.

The 2022 Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public between September 17 and September 25, 2022.