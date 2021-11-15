LAST CHANCE: Win a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible, ’67 Corvette Sting Ray, or 1970 Chevelle SS!

Sponsored Content

The Ronald McDonald House of Central California has three sweet rides to raffle off as part of their fall fundraiser which ends soon: a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible, a restored 1967 Corvette Sting Ray, and a 1970 Chevelle SS. Raffle tickets start at $5 per single entry. However, a $100 donation gets you 100 entries. Even better, TFL fans can use code “TFLCAR” to receive BONUS ENTRIES! The charity will pick winners on November 19, 2021. For the complete rules and regulations, please go to rmhc-car.com. Now about the cars!

2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible

*Actual Corvette options and color may be limited by availability. (Image: Chevrolet)

In 2020, the all-new Corvette C8 rewrote the model’s history. Now, this 2021 Corvette Stingray continues that legacy. It packs a 6.2-liter V8 good for 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque, connected to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mid-engine supercar features Chevy’s Z51 Performance Package that adds performance suspension, an electronic limited slip differential, performance rear axle, and upgraded Brembo brakes. You get all that, and a retractible hard-top roof to boot. GM claims this beast can clock 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Here’s our attempt to match that.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

This Sting Ray comes with a separate matching hard top

This ’67 Sting Ray comes with a factory-original 427 V8 and factory-original 4-speed manual transmission. When new, the Corvette’s engine produced 390 horsepower and 460 ft-lb. torque, allowing it to clock 0-60 times under 5 seconds. The vehicle comes with a matching auxiliary hard top, power disc brakes at all four corners, and power windows.

1970 Chevelle SS

This Chevy Chevelle SS packs a 396 cubic-inch V8.

This Chevelle marries a 350-hp V8 with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission and a 3:31 rear axle for one fun hot rod. The engine is new to the chassis, but the gearbox and power-steering are original and have been rebuilt and resealed. Front disc brakes help with stopping power. This BF Goodrich tires are new and the original interior–down to the AM radio–is in amazing shape.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House in Madera, California. (image: rmhc)

The first Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley opened on Millbrook Avenue in 1984. It was the fourth Ronald McDonald House to open their doors in California and partnered with Valley Children’s Hospital. As the surrounding area grew, so did the need for the hospital to expand. When the hospital moved to a new location about 20 minutes away, so did Ronald McDonald House.

On February 14, 2001, the organization expanded to an 18 bedroom Ronald McDonald House adjacent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, California. The new Ronald McDonald House features three wings with 18 private guest rooms. Each room contains 2 queen size beds, private bathroom, and satellite TV. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.