Ask Nathan: 2024 Toyota 4Runner Rumors, Resurrecting Fiat and Trolls Angry Over Content?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

2024 Toyota 4Runner rumors?

What will it take to resurrect Fiat in the United States?

Why are people trolling us over content?

Concept sketches for the Toyota Land Cruiser (but I think it could hint at the 2024 Toyota 4Runner). Image: Global Toyota

The first question comes from a huge Toyota 4Runner fan (not Zach) who wants the latest on the 2024 Toyota 4Runner.

Q: (Via Twitter@NathanAdlen) After seeing all of your coverage on the Tundra, I wanted to hear more about the 2024 Toyota 4Runner.

I know you’re wondering how I came up with 2024, right? For marketing, it seems like a home run to have a 4-Runner come out in 202-4! Doesn’t that make sense to you? I own a 2019 and I love it to pieces with over 100,000 miles already it hasn’t done anything unexpected. It only has one flaw and that is terrible mpg. I think I average 16 mpg per fill up.

I hope they don’t trash the 4Runner under some EPA or other excuse like they did with the Land Cruiser. If they do that, I will never buy another Toyota again!

— Marcus

A: Here’s what I have on the (possible) 2024 Toyota 4Runner.

Last year we published (this) article on TFLtruck about Toyota’s future plans. In that article, and in a variety of circles citing people “in the know,” it looks like the TNGA-F platform will underpin just about every Toyota truck sold in the United States, in the near future.

Now, the images I lifted from Global Toyota are renderings that many attributed to the recently debuted 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser. As I glanced a the images, it dawned on me that the styling looks a lot like a future interpretation of the 4Runner. There’s nothing confirmed, but if you look at this design, and a bit of the new Tundra’s design, I think you’ll get a good idea of what the 4Runner may look like.

2021 Toyota Fortuner

There have been a ton of rumors about the 4Runner. That includes the possibility of Toyota killing it off, like they did with the Land Cruiser in the U.S. I doubt this. Another popular rumor is that we’ll get a version of the Toyota Fortuner, which is the overseas’ equivalent of our current 4Runner. It’s based on the Toyota Hilux platform, which is to say, it’s on a platform not suited for our market.

I doubt they will send us a Fortuner.

We do have some facts (below) about the platform of the upcoming 4Runner, Tacoma and Sequoia – among others. Read about the new TNGA-F platform, and you’ll see why the 4Runner will not be a “Americanized” Toyota Fortuner.

Toyota’s TNGA-F platform under the

TNGA-F platform? There is a possibility that the next truck platform, many are calling the TNGA-F platform may be modular. This high-tech platform may be highly adjustable. It could underpin nearly every “truck” Toyota builds for our market. Yes, that could include the 4Runner, Sequoia (which may have new versions in 2022 and/or ’23). TFLtruck.com

Good insight on the marketing benefits of introducing the 4Runner in 2024; it would make a lot of sense.

2024 Toyota 4Runner (possible) powertrains:

It’s easy to assume that the antiquated 4.0 V6 and five-speed automatic will be retired – finally. As this truck isn’t that much smaller than the Land Cruiser, it may share some of its components; that may include a powertrain. I’m not saying it will have the same, beefy twin-turbo V6, or V6/hybrid, but it could have a version of it.

Being that we’re seeing test-mules of the next Tacoma running around, it’s quite possible that the 4Runner will use the same running-gear. If that’s the case, we could see a turbocharged four-cylinder enter the fray.

Either way, it’s safe to assume that Toyota’s new 10-speed automatic transmission will be the only one offered in this upcoming 4Runner.

What do you guys think?

— N

The next question comes from a reader who is wondering how to save Fiat in the United States,

Q: (Via Twitter@NathanAdlen) Is Fiat done in the USA?

I absolutely am in love with my 2017 Fiat 500 Abarth. It has never let me down except for the goofy sun visor. It is such a happy little car. I hope Fiat finds a way to survive and keep building fun cars!

Andrea K

Hayward, CA

A: Hi Andrea!

Sadly, Fiat stopped selling the regular, and Abarth 500 in the United States a few years back. The funny thing is: it was one of their more reliable models. Still, people on this side of the world are not hip to small hatchbacks. The Fiat 500 was one of the smaller hatches in its class.

I almost persuaded my significant other that the FIat 500 Abarth would be a fun car to own. She loved the idea, but passed based on the lack of all-wheel drive (AWD). I still think those little Abarths are a hoot to drive.

There are signs that Fiat wants to keep selling cars in the United States, despite their dismal sales. Some experts claim that the brand will go all-electric, selling fun – entry-level EVs in the near future.

After the Stellantis merger (Peugeot AG with FCA), Fiat has been given a lifeline; but one that’s finite. Basically, they have a few years to produce real results here – or be removed.

I hope they will be successful, and bring back a new version of the 500 Abarth!

— N

The last question comes from a fan who’s angry about negative comments we get when we follow Top Gear or Grand Tour’s format.

Q: (Via YouTube) I don’t get it. You guys provide free and awesome entertainment and people moan because you do stuff like Top Gear.

So what? It’s still a lot of fun to see what you guys come up with. And no body can say you are boring! Okay I get it, you are doing stuff similar to what was done on other shows. I like TFL because you do so much in so many different ways!

Let the haters yell all they want. Nathan, you once told a guy that he might be much happier watching a different channel. That was a great way to handle a total troll. I think these other trolls should follow that advice!

Thank you and TFL for all of the creative and informative videos you produce. I am proud to be a long time fan.

Keep up the good work and god bless!

Antonio G

A: Wow, thank you for such a fantastic note, and your patronage.

Sure, we are inspired by Top Gear, Grand Tour and Fifth Gear – among others. We try to make the production our own, and we try to be ourselves. TFL Studios is a small team, one that works as hard as we can to produce a ton of material.

When we do these (what I like to call) “Adventure Videos,” it requires a massive amount of work. When we’re filming these vehicles, we’re not at a new car press event, auto show or testing something on camera. For us, those are missed opportunities, and missed revenue.

That also means our studio crew has to deal with logistics, budget, sponsorship, procurement, insurance, scripting/planning, shooting, editing and more. It’s all hands on deck to make these videos a reality. For a small production company, it’s difficult work.

In other words, having someone say we resemble Top Gear, or anyone in that sphere kind of makes me happy. On top of that, we truly love what we do, and we want to take our fans with us on these adventures. What makes us unique is that we try to show you everything that’s happening, and we try to be genuine – despite our bad acting.

Thank you so much for your support. I promise, we will continue to provide the best videos we can.

— N