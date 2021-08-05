The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Gets Black Line Special Edition And A Welcome Infotainment Update: News

Lexus continues the blacked-out, Black Line Special Edition across its range, including the updated GX. (Images: Lexus)

No major changes, but the 2022 Lexus GX 460 gets some noteworthy tech updates.

The current J150-generation Lexus GX 460 has been around since 2009, but this facelifted version carries on for 2022 with some noteworthy updates. Underneath, this SUV still packs the familiar 4.6-liter V8 engine with 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque. This time around, though, Lexus is adding a Black Line special edition, in addition to some freshening up on the interior.

A 10.3-inch touchscreen replaces the aging head unit, offering up a nice change to what we’ve had these past many years. Fortunately, while the trackpad sticks around, at least you don’t have to use it here unless that’s your preference. The rest of the center stack also gets a minimalistic treatment, in lieu of the large silver plastic buttons that were getting quite dated by this point. If you were missing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality from last year — I certainly was — then you’re in luck, because it will finally be available on the 2022 model GX. Parking sensors are also standard, as are heated power-folding mirrors.

In terms of actual capability, the 2022 Lexus GX retains most of the same specs as prior model years. Beyond some four-wheel drive prowess, you get a nice 6,500 pounds of towing capacity. The Black Line Special Edition is what really makes this year’s GX stand out, thanks in no small part to the Nori Green paint. Bespoke 18-inch wheels come as part of that trim, as does the blacked out pieces around the grille, doors and bumpers. Inside, the 2022 Lexus GX Black Line adds (you guessed it) a black headliner, black and gray trim and Ash Wood as a finishing touch.

