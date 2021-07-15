Are You Ready For A Lochdown? The Grand Tour Is Back On July 30!

The Grand Tour is (nearly) back!

It’s been over six months since the last special — “Massive Hunt” — hit Amazon, and I’m ready for my Grand Tour fix. Fortunately, we won’t have too much longer to wait to see Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on screen again. This time, they’re behind the wheels of three enormous land yachts, and considering Jeremy’s past thoughts on Americans and American cars, I’m expecting it to be a riot.

Right from the start, May says this adventure “promises to be the most beautiful drive we’ve ever done”, against the sensational backdrop that is Scotland. Or “McScotland”, if you prefer Clarkson’s take. Some big American classics, driving through Scotland and generally watching the boys screw around already has me on board for this special.

Then the muscle cars sealed the deal. And the caravans — you know there’s always fun in store when those make an appearance.

This season has been a drip-drip-drip of content (thanks, COVID), but fortunately there are some other places to get your fix if you have an Amazon subscription. “Clarkson’s Farm” was a good laugh for me and I’d definitely recommend giving it a shot, while May has his “Oh Cook!” show and Hammond has “The Great Escapists”.

Something to bide your time until this next Grand Tour comes out. And — cue cheap plug — there’s always TFL to pass the time as well!