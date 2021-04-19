Toyota Reveals bZ4X Concept, Kicking Off The Brand’s EV Future: News

The all-electric Toyota bZ4X concept looks production ready, and it’s turning Toyota’s early EV statements around.

In a way, the Toyota bZ4X concept, which debuted at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show (“Auto Shanghai”), shows how Toyota is walking back their earlier resistance of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). According to Toyota, this will be the first model in the bZ series. Toyota announced that they want a full lineup of electrified vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions. Soon, the aim is introducing 70 electrified models by 2025 – that’s just four years away.

Not that long ago, Toyota showed resistance to BEVs stating that they see hybrid and hydrogen technology as the future, and BEVs as “overhyped.” In fact, the only modern example Toyota had in any market was the tiny Toyota C+Pod. This turnaround may have to do with both demand, and future emission requirements.

The Toyota bZ4X concept is being developed in a partnership with Subaru.

“The Toyota bZ4X is an SUV BEV jointly developed with Toyota’s partner, Subaru. This new vehicle adopts the e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform that was jointly developed by the two companies; it takes advantage of the strength of Toyota, which boasts expertise in vehicle electrification, and Subaru, which possesses outstanding AWD technologies, and realizes driving performance that is both comfortable and enjoyable.” Toyota’s official statement – Monday, April 19, 2021

Toyota has pointed out that the Toyota bZ4X concept is a crossover that will utilize many innovations, such as solar panels for additional range, and “impressive off-road performance.” The interior will be spacious enough to be comparable to a D-segment sedan, and it will have a steer-by-wire setup. In fact, Toyota says that the newly designed steering wheel eliminates the need to change grip when steering.

Toyota plans to produce the Toyota bZ4X in Japan and China. The automaker is hoping to begin global sales by the middle of 2022. Beyond their EV plans on the car side, their official statement also slipped in news on electric pickup trucks, among the 15 dedicated EVs it intends to market by 2025 – more on that over on TFLtruck.com.