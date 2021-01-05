Full-Year 2020 Sales Report: Here’s How COVID Hit U.S. Sales For Every Car Brand

While Mazda took as big a hit to their sales figures as any automaker last year, the MX-5 Miata actually picked up its pace over 2019. (Photo: Mazda)

The final 2020 sales report is rolling in – Brace for impact?

As we all return to our usual (I’m using that word loosely here) routine, automakers are publishing their sales report showing what I and analysts throughout the industry have been waiting to see. How has the novel coronavirus pandemic hit sales? Back in March and April, we obviously saw car sales dive as most of us quarantined in our homes. Later in the year, though, business bounced back. Hyundai, for example, actually slightly improved its December monthly sales over 2019 (it was still down 10% in YTD sales). Stronger performance in the back half of 2020 helped cushion the blow for some.

Bear in mind, some manufacturers have yet to report as of this morning, January 5. As numbers roll in, I’ll continue to outline how each brand performed, as well as mention the most surprising models in either direction. Despite the objectively terrible year that was 2020, not every car fell behind where it performed in 2019.

Brand sales: Full-year 2020

Brand 2020 sales 2019 sales Change (by %) Acura 136,983 157,385 -13.0% Alfa Romeo 18,586 18,292 +2.0% Audi 186,620 224,111 -17.0% BMW 278,732 338,003 -17.5% Buick 162,741 206,929 -21.4% Cadillac 129,495 156,426 -17.1% Chevrolet* 1,739,792 1,958,925 -11.2% Chrysler 110,464 126,971 -13.0% Dodge 267,328 422,886 -37.0% Fiat 4,303 9,200 -53.0% Ford* Genesis GMC* 515,311 564,926 -8.8% Honda 1,209,805 1,450,785 -16.6% Hyundai 622,269 688,771 -9.7% Infiniti 79,502 117,708 -32.5% Jaguar Jeep 795,313 923,291 -14.0% Kia Land Rover Lexus 275,041 298,114 -7.7% Lincoln Mazda 279,076 278,552 +0.2% Mercedes-Benz Mini 28,138 36,272 -22.4% Mitsubishi 87,387 121,046 -37.8% Nissan 819,715 1,227,973 -33.2% Porsche 57,294 61,568 -6.9% Subaru 611,492 700,117 -12.6% Tesla 499,550 367,500 +26.5% Toyota 1,837,900 2,085,235 -11.9% Volkswagen 325,784 363,322 -10.0% Volvo 110,129 108,234 +1.8% *Ford, GM and Toyota brand sales figures include car and truck sales.

Tesla’s 2020 sales report showed staggering gains, which likely came down to the company’s online sales model. (Photo: Tesla)

Biggest gains and losses by model

While some brands experienced a significant drop in 2020, that’s not true for some individual models. SUVs, as you’d expect, fared significantly better than passenger cars. So far (as of early morning on January 5), the Hyundai Palisade showed a substantial gain on the 2020 sales report compared to 2019. Mind you, that SUV didn’t experience a full sales year (it went on sale around mid-2019), but that’s a huge acceleration given the circumstances.

Each entry in the biggest gains and losses here reflects on a percentage year-over-year change from 2019. The GMC Acadia still managed to shift about 73,000 units in 2020. That’s still far behind the typical pace for that model, which sold nearly 100,000 units in the previous year.

I also excluded cars that were already discontinued as of 2020. Cars like the Cadillac ATS or Buick Regal will show huge losses since they’re out of production. Others that ended in 2020, like the Cadillac CT6 or Chevy Impala, though, are fair game.

Brand Biggest gain Biggest loss Acura RLX: 1,055 (+3.5%) NSX: 128 (-46.2%) Alfa Romeo Giulia: 2,560 (+10%) 4C: 99 (-31%) Audi Q3: 27,251 (+84%) A7: 2,859 (-42%) BMW BMW X6: 7,313 (+68.6%) i8: 191 (-83.0%) Buick Enclave: 12,338 (+21.6%) Encore: 28,497 (-77.8%) Cadillac Escalade: 9,454 (+6.4%) CT6: 3,117 (-60.8%) Chevrolet* Blazer: 94,599 (+62.8%) Impala: 9,942 (-77.9%) Chrysler None (no cars gained) 300: 16,653 (-43%) Dodge None (no cars gained) Grand Caravan: 38,767 (-68%) Fiat None (no cars gained) 500X: 1,443 (-43%) Ford* Genesis GMC* None (no cars gained) Acadia: 72,537 (-27%) Honda Passport: 39,567 (+9.6%) Clarity: 4,215 (-63.8%) Hyundai Palisade: 82,661 (+65.3%) Elantra: 105,475 (-39.8%) Infiniti None (no cars gained) QX60: 22,880 (-47.0%) Jaguar Jeep None (no cars gained;

Gladiator results on TFLtruck) Cherokee: 135,855 (-29%) Kia Land Rover Lexus GX: 28,519 (+9.9%) RX: 101,059 (-9.0%) Lincoln Mazda MX-5 Miata: 8,807 (+13.6%) CX-3: 8,335 (-48.6%) Mercedes-Benz Mini None (no cars gained) Countryman: 9,394 (-35.3%) Mitsubishi None (no cars gained) Eclipse Cross: 10,319 (-47.3%) Nissan None (no cars gained) Sentra: 94,646 (-48.7%) Porsche Taycan: 4,414 (33x; first full sales year) Panamera: 3,447 (-41.6%) Subaru None (no cars gained) Impreza: 43,628 (-34.3%) Tesla Model 3/Y (reported together): 454,932 None (no cars lost) Toyota Supra: 704 (+102.8%) Yaris: 6,437 (-70.8%) Volkswagen Passat: 22,964 Jetta: 82,662 (-18%) Volvo V60: 1,311 (+52.3%) V90: 279 (-44.2%) *Ford, GM and Toyota brand sales figures include car and truck sales.

While trucks stemmed bigger losses, the iconic Supra was technically the only Toyota model to gain sales ground in 2020 (even though 2019 was a partial sales year).

Although some trends are ringing clear already, I’ll have more detailed commentary when most of the figures roll in.