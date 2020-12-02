An Updated Nissan Kicks Is Coming December 8: Here’s What We Know So Far

The Nissan Kicks is getting a makeover

Nissan is planning a surge of new cars over the next couple years, and it teased many of its upcoming reveals this summer. Scroll through the ‘A to Z’ lineup, and eventually you’ll land at the Nissan Kicks. Their more conventional, but still kind of funky Juke replacement is still fairly new, having arrived for the 2018 model year. Still, among the company’s product surge is an updated version, set to debut on December 8.

When it does arrive, it will join the new Rogue, and Nissan will follow the Kicks with a new Armada, Pathfinder, and even the Ariya electric crossover. As far as changes go with the 2021 Nissan Kicks, however, not much is immediately clear other than the styling. Up front, Nissan seems to be ditching the more bulbous headlights for a thinner, streamlined approach. That’s similar to what we’ve seen with the Rogue. If more of the Rogue’s design trends follow through, Nissan’s updated subcompact crossover will also see a larger V-Motion grille as part of its revised front fascia.

The roofline looks fairly similar to the current car, so I wouldn’t expect many drastic changes from the A-pillar through to the rear fascia. As the front lights are slimming down, the rear cluster should get the same treatment. As for powertrains, expect the current 1.6-liter engine to carry over from the current car. Nissan did reveal a new Kicks for the Asian market earlier this year, which includes its new “e-Power” system. That car uses a three-cylinder engine with an electric motor, though that likely won’t make its way over to the United States.

