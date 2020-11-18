Land Rover Announces Updates To 2021 Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque And Velar Lineups

After the full-fledged Discovery, Land Rover gave the 2021 Discovery Sport some updates, as well as the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar. (Photos: Land Rover)

As the company continues to update its range, Jaguar Land Rover announced some noteworthy updates for its 2021 Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar models Wednesday. Most of the changes come down to technology, rather than styling. Particularly, the company is rolling out its updated “Pivi Pro” infotainment system across its entire range. Currently, the actual launch date for these three cars is sometime in early 2021.

2021 Discovery Sport

Starting with the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport shown above, changes here focus on streamlining the lineup. The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system is the headline feature. However, another noteworthy change is the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. At least at launch, you’ll only be able to get the 246 horsepower version, even if you build an R-Dynamic. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard across the range. The updated Discovery Sport also gets the advanced cabin air filtration system offered on other models as optional equipment.

Most notably, though, the Discovery Sport gets a notable price bump over the 2020 model. Its base version now starts at $41,900 before options and destination. That price shift comes in part from more standard safety equipment, including a surround-view camera system, lane keep assist and a driver attention monitor.

Since it was just restyled, the Range Rover Evoque sees no dramatic updates to its looks.

Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover just updated the Range Rover Evoque for a new generation, so we didn’t expect many changes here. Like the Discovery Sport, the headlining changes mainly boil down to technology and powertrains. Both vehicles are capable of over-the-air updates thanks to a dual-SIM modem, and the Evoque can now act as a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Evoque also gets a standard surround-view camera, as well as the available cabin air filtration system.

Land Rover’s updated models see the new “Pivi Pro” infotainment system, which promises to be more intuitive and responsive than the previous generation.

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque gets its engine range cut down to just one: the 246 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo. At least at launch, that will be the only option available if you’re looking to buy brand new. Since we’re not talking about quite so many equipment changes, the price walk is also more modest from 2020. The updated Evoque starts at $43,300 — a $650 increase to its base MSRP.

Range Rover Velar

The 2021 Range Rover Velar sees the greatest shift from the previous model year. The 3.0-liter mild-hybrid Ingenium engine joins the range, replacing the old supercharged V-6 unit. It’s available across the entire Velar range, and the P340 version offers up 335 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the R-Dynamic HSE, and you’ll get the full-fat 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, similar to the top-end Land Rover Defender and the full-size Range Rover.

Inside, the Velar also gets an updated Pivo Pro infotainment system. The cabin air filtration system is an option, and pricing starts $600 higher at $56,900 before options and destination.