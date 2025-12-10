(Images: Genesis)

Wagons are a rare breed these days, but this one just looks amazing.

For the past decade, the Genesis brand has been taking steps to make a distinctive mark on the luxury car market. It all started with the G90 sedan, expanded to include smaller and sportier four-doors, and (naturally) expanded into the GV70 and GV80 SUVs as well as electric vehicles, including the GV60 and upcoming, high-performance Magma. This G90 Wingback Concept, though, may just be their best work yet, if it actually goes into production.

Why? Well, Genesis has already created some great-looking concepts like the X Gran Berlinetta, the X Speedium Coupe and the Neolun. But I and some of the other folks on the TFL team have a soft spot for wagons, and boy does this one look stunning. Genesis revealed the Wingback last month, but now we get a look at its interior as well, complete with quilted Chamude (a sort of suede-like material) and green stitching.

Outside, the standard G90’s roofline has obviously been extended to create the wagon profile, but you also get a curvy rear quarter that widens out to accommodate an even cooler looking version of the G90’s signature taillights, four exhaust pipes and a pair of rear spoilers. Up front, the elegant but understated G90 front clip is far, far more aggressive thanks to large intakes, dive planes and the kicked-out front fenders. And fitting the more powerful styling, the Wingback gets the Genesis Magma Racing logo with two squares and a triangle, both on the bumper and on the seats.

For now, this is just a concept. We don’t know, then, what sort of powertrain this wagon would have if it did actually make it to production. As an aside, what if it had a V8 under the hood? The Magma Racing Team is developing the idea with the GMR-001 Le Mans racer. If you bolted one of those under the hood and gave it a cool 600+ horsepower? Then it really is a case of “shut up and take my money!”.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens. Design chief Luc Donckerwolke said of the Wingback Concept’s inception: “At the moment, there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation…This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

In other words: “Hey, let’s not go with a full line of SUVs”. To which I and several other people would respond positively. Sure, not everyone wants an Audi RS6 Avant, and indeed Genesis wouldn’t build a horde of these G90 Wingback wagons, even if it did go to production. But here’s hoping we see at least a few on the production line and rolling on the streets sooner, rather than later. I think we’re all a little tired of seeing the endless sea of SUVs.