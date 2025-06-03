The Rear Windshield-less Polestar 4 Officially Goes on Sale, With the First U.S. Cars on the Roads This Fall

(Images: Polestar)

You can now finally order a Polestar 4 for delivery this fall, but it’ll cost you a bit more.

If you’ve been with us for a bit, you’ll know we’ve done video after video after video on the Polestar 4. The electric automaker made aggressive plans to expand its lineup at the time, and the idea was to get what is essentially a coupe-fied version of the Polestar 3 (with no rear windshield as its standout feature) out to customers by 2024. Roman even went to Spain to drive it, but the wait continued for folks to actually be able to buy one here in the U.S. The wait is finally over, though, as the automaker notes buyers can place their orders now, and receive their cars sometime in the fall.

Naturally, with time comes higher price tags on new cars, and the Polestar 4 is (unfortunately) no exception. When the Polestar 4 goes actually hit American streets — now for the 2026 model year — the Single Motor model will start off about $1,500 higher than Polestar originally quoted. That base price now stands at $57,800, while the Dual Motor comes in at $64,300 to start. For that, you do get a little bit more oomph in either guise, with the Single Motor putting out 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque (up 4 hp) and the Dual Motor managing 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque (up 8 hp).

So, why did Polestar delay the 4 SUV in the first place? Well, the automaker originally planned to build the car in China. Even before the current 25% automotive tariff on imported vehicles, the Biden administration placed a 100% levy on Chinese-built EVs, locking out companies like BYD and Xiaomi, among many others, from selling their models here. Polestar conceded they couldn’t sell the 4 at anything close to a profit at double the price, so it shifted U.S.-bound production to Busan, South Korea instead.

Now, South Korea still faces a 25% duty on cars sent over to the United States, so Polestar didn’t completely dodge import fees in the move. That said, at least this offers some prospect of actually selling the Polestar 4 at something approximating a “reasonable” price, and we’re still in a turbulent situation where levies against certain U.S. trade partners could fall in the coming months. They could also increase — along with raw material costs like aluminum and steel — so we’re not out of the woods on cars potentially getting even more expensive in the coming months.

Nevertheless, the 2026 Polestar 4 is at least almost here. There are just a few more months to wait, and in the meantime you can catch up on our coverage to learn more about it in the videos below: