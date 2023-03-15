BMW Previews the Next-Generation 5 Series, Including An i5 Electric Variant

We'll know much more about the next 5 Series near its global launch in October

(Image: BMW)

The next BMW 5 Series will launch in October, alongside its all-electric i5 variant.

Some major updates are in store for BMW’s midsize sedan, including a switch to a Curved Display (like the iX) and the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system.

Styling is still quite literally under wraps, as this sheet-covered car is the only official look we’ve had at the new 5 Series so far.

The BMW 5 Series has been a staple of the Munich automaker’s lineup since 1972.

Collectively, we’ve experienced the 5 Series across half a century and seven generations, but BMW is readying its next-generation car to officially launch this October.

Gasoline, hybrid and diesel variants are still on the docket, but BMW is taking this opportunity to further expand its electric lineup with the i5. As you’d expect, the EV model slots in between the i4 and the larger i7, though word has it this car will pack a more conventional look than the i7, with similar taillights.

Apart from a general sense of size — this 5 Series looks to have similar proportions to the existing G30 — BMW didn’t share any technical information at this point. Instead, the company said, “the new model will be more dynamic and more comfortable than eve, with a fresh interpretation of its signature, elegantly sporting design.” Not exactly informative.

One nugget we did actually get is the 5 Series’ switch to the Curved Display we already know in the iX crossover, as well as BMW’s new iDrive 8.5 infotainment system (shown below).

If you’re wondering when (or if) BMW will launch a new, gas-powered M5 with this generation, so am I. BMW didn’t strictly mention it in their Wednesday announcement, but company boss Oliver Zipse did mention an M Performance model akin to the i4 M50 for the i5. “It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series line-up.”

We’ll get more solid information on the new BMW 5 Series in the next few months. Like past generations, BMW will build the midsize 5 Series in Dingolfing, Germany. If you’re waiting for the Touring (estate/station wagon) model, you’ll have to wait until next spring to see it.

