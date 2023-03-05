Ask Nathan: Chevy Corvette SUV, Long-Term Leaf Ownership and…We’re All Doomed?

GM Design Sketch via: GM Design Instagram page Jason Chen

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Is a Chevy Corvette SUV for real?

How goes the ownership of the Nissan Leaf?

Thanks to car journalists, we are doomed!

The first questions/statements come from folks who are less than pleased that GM appears to be building a Chevy Corvette SUV.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFLcar.com) A Chevy Corvette SUV? Please wake me up!

I am barely onboard with the whole E Ray hybrid Corvette, but a Chevy Corvette SUV? Hell no! Every time these car builders think of a new way to sell something we hold precious it ruins everything. Who ever heard of a Corvette off road!?

– IHATEENYA

Q2: This is beyond ridiculous. GM has plenty of nameplates without corrupting the ones that are established.

This is ridiculous group-think. “They did a sport SUV with a sportscar nameplate, so now we have to… “

NO, no you don’t.

You’ve had the opportunity to put twin turbo V6s, or a Blackwing or something in an AWD 2-door SUV, and call it Typhoon for YEARS… and nothing.

You had an opportunity to do something with Blazer and Trailblazer… and they are mostly ridiculous uses of those nameplates.

Don’t screw around with Corvette. You don’t even have something simpler and more affordable for sports car fans who can’t afford to spend as much as most C8s cost.

This ___ is getting out of control.

– BoxerFanatic FWD from Carscoops.com

A: Got to be honest: I’m not doing a happy dance either.

I felt the same way when Ford introduced the Mustang Mach-E, which appears to be a similar idea to the proposed Chevy Corvette SUV. That’s right, it’s supposed to be all-electric – and equipped with four doors. Yea, I know this sketch featured two, but that’s doubtful. It’s expected to have the newest version of the Ultium battery platform, and standard all-wheel drive (AWD). In other words, it will have nothing to do with the Corvette we all know.

Still, it will be stupid-fast, and probably have a hell of a range. I mean, it will be the halo car for enthusiasts’ who need four doors. Right?

I get it, SUVs are a proven seller, and this is a great way to bring new fans to the fold. There is no sanctity in mechanical history; not anymore. I felt the same way when Porsche began building sedans and SUVs. Thankfully, I eventually came around and saw the Porsche products for what they truly were – outstanding drivers.

Hopefully, GM will find a way to bottle lightning and create an all-electric SUV that’s worthy of the name “Corvette.”

– N

The next question comes from a fan who is thinking about buying a used Nissan Leaf, and wants some input.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) I am thinking about buying an older Nissan Leaf.

I’ve seen your videos about your daughter’s car and I was wondering if you still have it. Is it still a good car? I see lots of used ones for sale in Arizona. My boss just installed a level 2 charger that is free for any employee to use. I live only six miles from work and my long distance vehicle is a Honda Goldwing.

I just need something that is cheap to run around town when I’m not riding. Can you tell me about your ownership experience?

Tank you Nathan!

– Scott G

A: Yep, I still have it.

We’re actually looking at replacing it before this summer. The only reason why: my daughter needs all-wheel drive (AWD) as she’s an avid skier. Not only that, she’s going to embark on a few road trips over the next few years, and the Leaf’s range is poor. Other than that, I would have been happy to keep it for a few more years.

My only gripe was its faulty air conditioning system. In just under three years, the only expense was a set of new tires. Maintenance costs have been pretty much zero, which is a huge plus. My kiddo has managed to use the car as an extension of her anger, hitting most of the curbs in Denver, CO. That, and a few smacked bumpers, hasn’t phased the Leaf in the slightest.

It lives outdoors, which isn’t great for its battery life. Still, it has only dropped a hair over 20+ thousand miles. My average range has dropped about five miles. If it were garaged, I’m sure it would be far better.

I’m sure you will be pleased with the value you can get out of the little car. I’ve saved thousands in fuel, and it easily outperforms anemic hatchbacks in traffic. Great little runabout!

– N

The last comment comes from a disgruntled reader who feels that automotive journalists are setting a bad example.

Q: Showboating, self promoting, excessive grandstanding and shoving your lifestyles under our noses. All of it is rude, and this rant applies to ALL OF YOU SUPPOSED “AUTOMOTIVE JOURNALISTS!”

I’m so sick of all of you doing this and so are millions of others! I don’t care about fake races you star in! None of us care about where you sit on a plane or what you’re eating! What terrible examples the lot of you set!

It is all about your opinion and your way of looking at things through booze driven goggles. You all are about feeding the fake narrative spoon fed to us through car companies public relations. Wow, show me how you fit in a boot while snuggling with a puppy at a car show. Tell me more about how you are racing in a rally that’s not a race! Lie to me about how hard life is when you travel on some one else’s dime!

To the people who buy automotive journalists’ bull—-, I have one thing to say to you. You are all doomed!

– Stephen AF

A: I think I get it, you’re upset… right?

It’s obvious that you’re aiming your frustration at a lot of journalists. I get that you are not pleased with many of us, and you’re using my column to vent. Got it.

Sorry, Stephen – I have no way to address everything you detest. All I can say is: try ignoring those of us you dislike. It might lower your blood pressure.

Thanks for your support!

-N