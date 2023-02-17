2023 Jeep Renegade Upland Looks Like a Trailhawk, Without the Off-Road Kit

By
Zach Butler
-

Now you can make your Renegade look like an off-roader, even if you don’t plan on hitting the trails.

On the whole, the 2023 Jeep Renegade carries forward from last year. That includes standard all-wheel drive and a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with 177 horsepower, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. What’s coming in this year is the new Upland trim: A Trailhawk lookalike for those who either don’t want to spend the extra on the real deal, or just wants a more rugged looking daily driver but don’t actually plan to hit the trails.

2023 Jeep Renegade Upland

The 2023 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk takes the base Latitude and adds some appearance features for an extra $595. That includes the Trailhawk’s front and rear bumpers, as well as its 17-inch alloy wheels. You also get a couple quality-of-life options like a windshield wiper de-icer and fog lights for the extra cash. Inside, you get a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster display, as well as black cloth seats with bronze inserts and a unique topographic pattern.

In total, the Renegade Upland starts off at $32,185. A new Solar Yellow exterior paint job is another new option that will add $495 to the base price.

If you do want the off-road capability, you’ll naturally still want to aim for the Trailhawk. It’s $1,355 more than the Upland (starting at $33,540) but adds in a host of trail-tackling kit. You get extra skid plates, a bit of extra ground clearance, a rock mode for the trail management system, hill descent control and a “low” setting that locks the transmission into first gear for better crawling capability.

The 2023 Jeep Renegade lineup, including the Upland and Solar Yellow models, are available to order now.

