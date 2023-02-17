2023 Jeep Renegade Upland Looks Like a Trailhawk, Without the Off-Road Kit

Now you can make your Renegade look like an off-roader, even if you don’t plan on hitting the trails.

On the whole, the 2023 Jeep Renegade carries forward from last year. That includes standard all-wheel drive and a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with 177 horsepower, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. What’s coming in this year is the new Upland trim: A Trailhawk lookalike for those who either don’t want to spend the extra on the real deal, or just wants a more rugged looking daily driver but don’t actually plan to hit the trails.

The 2023 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk takes the base Latitude and adds some appearance features for an extra $595. That includes the Trailhawk’s front and rear bumpers, as well as its 17-inch alloy wheels. You also get a couple quality-of-life options like a windshield wiper de-icer and fog lights for the extra cash. Inside, you get a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster display, as well as black cloth seats with bronze inserts and a unique topographic pattern.

In total, the Renegade Upland starts off at $32,185. A new Solar Yellow exterior paint job is another new option that will add $495 to the base price.

If you do want the off-road capability, you’ll naturally still want to aim for the Trailhawk. It’s $1,355 more than the Upland (starting at $33,540) but adds in a host of trail-tackling kit. You get extra skid plates, a bit of extra ground clearance, a rock mode for the trail management system, hill descent control and a “low” setting that locks the transmission into first gear for better crawling capability.

The 2023 Jeep Renegade lineup, including the Upland and Solar Yellow models, are available to order now.