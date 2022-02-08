Rolls-Royce Reimagines “Spirit of Ecstasy” Hood Ornament For Its Future EV Models

For 111 years, the Spirit of Ecstasy has adorn the front of Roll-Royce vehicles.
Now, the automaker has redesigned its iconic figure for a new age. To some, it’s just a hood ornament on what is, at its heart, a line of insanely luxurious cars. To others, though, the Spirit of Ecstasy is an aspirational image: a status symbol that’s beyond reproach, and a mark of elegance. Rolls-Royce officially registered it as its intellectual property all the way back on 6th February 1911 — 111 years ago this week. While it is a mainstay of the RR brand, subtle yet transformative changes are coming.
And in case you were curious, this new sculpture will indeed debut on the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre EV.
The Spirit of Ecstasy has a modern look for good reason.
According to Rolls-Royce, the redesigned figure contributes to a drag coefficient of just 0.26, in its early prototype. The Spirit of Ecstasy has a completely different stance than in models past, and is modeled to represent speed and power. The new Spirit of Ecstasy stands just 82.73 mm tall — far shorter than the predecessor’s 100.01-mm.
Here’s what the automaker’s CEO makes of the design change:
