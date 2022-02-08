Rolls-Royce Reimagines “Spirit of Ecstasy” Hood Ornament For Its Future EV Models

For 111 years, the Spirit of Ecstasy has adorn the front of Roll-Royce vehicles.

Now, the automaker has redesigned its iconic figure for a new age. To some, it’s just a hood ornament on what is, at its heart, a line of insanely luxurious cars. To others, though, the Spirit of Ecstasy is an aspirational image: a status symbol that’s beyond reproach, and a mark of elegance. Rolls-Royce officially registered it as its intellectual property all the way back on 6th February 1911 — 111 years ago this week. While it is a mainstay of the RR brand, subtle yet transformative changes are coming.

And in case you were curious, this new sculpture will indeed debut on the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre EV.

The Spirit of Ecstasy has a modern look for good reason.

According to Rolls-Royce, the redesigned figure contributes to a drag coefficient of just 0.26, in its early prototype. The Spirit of Ecstasy has a completely different stance than in models past, and is modeled to represent speed and power. The new Spirit of Ecstasy stands just 82.73 mm tall — far shorter than the predecessor’s 100.01-mm.

Here’s what the automaker’s CEO makes of the design change:

“The Spirit of Ecstasy is the most famous and desirable automotive mascot in the world. More than just a symbol, she is the embodiment of our brand, and a constant source of inspiration and pride for the marque and its clients. Like our brand, she has always moved with the times while staying true to her nature and character. In her new form she is more streamlined and graceful than ever before – the perfect emblem for the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, and for gracing the prow of our bold electric future.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

We expect to hear news about the upcoming all-electric Rolls-Royce stable in the coming months.