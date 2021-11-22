Shelby Promises They’re Unveiling ‘Something Special’ On December 15: News

What’s the special surprising hiding under this sheet? (Image: Shelby American)

Just in time for the holidays, Shelby will have something special.

Good news for the purists out there right off the bat — it’s definitely a bona fide Mustang. Beyond that, though…just what are they teasing here? That’s the fun, of course, and we’re definitely curious about what’s coming in three weeks’ time.

That date, as Motor1 points out, does have significance. In 2009, the former Shelby Automobiles changed its name back into Shelby American, and the firm’s obviously been cranking out fantastic versions of Ford’s iconic pony car for decades. Right now, the S550 Mustang has the (Ford-built, Shelby-branded) GT500 at the top of the tree, but Ford ended GT350 production last year.

Could we see a new GT350 straight from Shelby American? That’s a possibility, though other rumors are already swirling about something even more hardcore. Perhaps, some speculate, a new GT500KR. It would be pretty awesome to see something that competes against the likes of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s revealed in mid-December.

In the meantime, check out the GT500 below: