Volkswagen Teases The New Tiguan Allspace — Full U.S. Debut Set For May 12: News

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is set to debut on May 12th 2021.

Currently, the Tiguan is one of VW’s best selling vehicles, so the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is extremely important to the brand. Overseas, the “Allspace” name simply refers to the long wheelbase Tiguan. In the U.S., we are only offered the long wheelbase, so there’s no reason for our market to use the “Allspace” name.

This upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan will get significant upgrades throughout. Both the interior and exterior will get an all-new look, and there will be serious packaging changes too. The same EA888 184 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 221 lb-ft of torque will remain in our models. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving either the front or (4Motion) all-wheel drive. Fortunately, we already have a pretty good idea on what’s coming based on Volkswagen’s own announcement last summer.

The bottom line is: we won’t get the fun version, but at least we will get an all-new Tiguan – sans 300+ horsepower versions.

This is the overseas’ version of the upcoming Tiguan. It’s the short wheelbase model – hence no “Allspace” badge. (Image: Volkswagen)

More from Volkswagen on the new Tiguan debut:

“The [overseas] Tiguan was given an update back in autumn last year, and now the countdown has started for its equally successful brother. The Tiguan Allspace is celebrating its premiere on 12 May, with pre-sales starting in the next weeks. In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, the long version also boasts advanced technical features: new control and assist systems guarantee even more convenience and the Tiguan Allspace now has a wide range of online-based services and functions on board thanks to the MIB3 Infotainment system.“ Volkswagen

Remember how I referred to the Tiguan as being important to the automaker? Over six-million Volkswagen Tiguans have been sold worldwide since its introduction. This makes it one of the best selling vehicles in all of Volkswagen’s modern fleet. This may be why they are sticking to the same recipe for the U.S. market. Remember: we are one of their biggest customers.

Stay tuned as TFL Studios brings you up-to-date information about the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace!