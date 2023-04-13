Alfa Romeo Debuts 100th Anniversaroo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Models, And They’ll Be Incredibly Rare

Alfa Romeo is bringing some gold-burnished touches to celebrate Quadrifoglio’s 100-year run.

While the automaker updated both the Giulia sedan and the midsize Stelvio crossover for the new model year, these special edition models bring a few subtle touches to celebrate the Quadrifoglio brand’s racing debut. Each nods to the center car shown above, the Alfa Romeo RL Corsa in which Ugo Sivocci won the 14th Targa Florio on April 15, 1923.

Essentially, each car brings a host of subtle commemorative touches, not least of which is the fender badge. Not only is it gold, but it’s also engraved with the years 1923-2023. We first learned about the special logo back in February.

Each Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversaro also gets gold brake calipers, as well as a carbon fiber grille and mirror caps. Alfa Romeo fitted this special edition Giulia 19-inch burnished alloy wheels, while the Stelvio gets larger 21-inchers. Both cars still pack the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the standard models, putting out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, both 100th Anniversaro cars get gold interior stitching, as well as “100” embroidered on the passenger-side dashboard. Apart from those subtle tweaks, you still get all the same kit that you would with the Quadrifoglio, including the carbon fiber accents, Alcantara, black leather and the sporty flat-bottom steering wheel with a small four-leaf clover (also surrounded by a piece of carbon fiber trim).

Orders for the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversaro open up later in the spring, with deliveries coming in the third quarter. Here’s the catch: Only 200 units will be available worldwide (100 of each model).

Pricing is not available yet, but we naturally expect this to run at least slightly more than the $81,855 for the Giulia Quadrifoglio or the $87,770 MSRP for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.