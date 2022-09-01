Why Can’t I Build a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk? Here’s What is Happening in the New Model Year

If you’ve checked the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Build & Price page recently, you may have noticed a major omission: the Trailhawk.

Jeep is making some changes for the upcoming model year, and the GC Trailhawk will only be available as a 4xe plug-in hybrid model.

Other minor changes are coming as well, namely with the Limited, Overland and Summit trims.

So, I go to build a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and…wait, where’s the Trailhawk?

Stellantis announced changes coming across all their brands for 2023, and Jeep is one of the standouts among all the updates, special editions and trim tweaks coming down the pike. The biggest change among it all: The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will only be available in 4xe, plug-in hybrid configuration.

Yes, that means that you’ll no longer be able to spec it with either the long-running 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. Don’t get me wrong, those engines aren’t going away — at least not right now. But you should reckon on spending at least $65,455 on a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, if you want to get one at all in the upcoming model year. Keep in mind, 2023 pricing is not available yet. Go to the Build & Price page and you’ll see no numbers at this point in time. Based on the 2022 model prices, though, the Trailhawk 4xe will be at least that much, if not more.

Other tweaks to the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup

The more mundane changes to the range apply to both the two-row Grand Cherokee and the three-row Grand Cherokee L. Namely, a 10.1-inch Uconnect5 infotainment system now comes standard on Limited and Overland models. A nine-speaker Alpine audio system is available as an option on the Limited model.

Finally, the swanky 19-speaker McIntosh audio system is now available as a standalone option on both the Overland and Limited models, rather than being locked in as an optional item on the Summit and standard on the Summit Reserve. That said, it is still an option on Summit, so the top-end model is still the only one that carries the McIntosh system as standard fare.

As for 4xe, the only other change also applies to the Trailhawk. The off-road focused model now gets gloss black exterior accents (most notably the grille), rather than “neutral gray” accents.

Again, pricing is not available for any 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee model yet. We’ll have to wait a bit for more information, but we’ll post an update when we have those numbers in our hands.