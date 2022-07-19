(Video) What’s the Best Way to Launch a 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Skat-Pack – The Results Will Surprise!

Image: TFLcar

Tommy tests a 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Skat Pack Hemi-Orange Edition on the quarter mile, and finds the best way to launch it.

Many driving enthusiasts say that the Dodge Challenger R/T Skat Pack, wide-body is the sweetest all-around version of the Challenger. Despite being weighed down with a huge powerplant, it still handles fairly well, and it’s easier to manage than the Hellcats. Power comes from a beefy, 6.4-liter, Hemi V8. It makes 485 horsepower and 475 lbs-feet of torque, feeding the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Next to the supercharged Hellcats, this is the most powerful Challenger out there.

Given that this is a wide-body version of the R/T, it gets thicker rubber and has the street presence of a bruiser.

The exhaust note alone is reason enough to get excited when you pull up next to one. Aside from the Skat-Pack addition, this coupe packs the Hemi-Orange Edition package. This is, primarily, a paint and badge package with an unique interior. It’s also equipped wit launch control – which Tommy puts to the test.

There is a sweet spot to launching the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Skat-Pack…

Sure, you could brake-torque the thing and chew trough rear rubber all day long. There’s even a line-lock feature that locks the front brakes, allowing you to roast your tires ’till the cows come home. Neither way will give you the best time. Tommy follows a methodical approach on our 1/4-mile strip; by doing several runs. Each time, he uses different settings and/or RPM before launching.

in the end, he finds the most potent combination to launch the R/T.