An Arizona Dealer Is Asking Over $113,000 For A Honda Civic Si…Seriously?

If you go to try and buy this car right now (March 24), it does indeed ask well north of six figures…for a Honda Civic. (Images: Showcase Honda, via website screenshot)

If you think you’ve seen dealer markup, think again.

It’s been a minute since we’ve posted an update on the whole dealer markup situation. You all have kindly continued to send in examples — $5,000 here or $10,000 there. Honestly, I may just be jaded and numb to the point where I look at those and seriously say to myself, “Well, it’s not that bad…”. This example ought to snap me out of it, and those of you who are feeling worn down and just about to suck it up and pay thousands over MSRP for your new car. So thanks, Showcase Honda in Phoenix, Arizona, for offering a master class on egregious dealer markup.

The folks over at Civic11Forum discussed this listing, showing the order price as $126,533.98 with taxes. But it can get even worse than that once you add in the — wait for it — extended warranty! Oh, and don’t forget the “Club Plus” paint protection, windshield repair and roadside assistance package.

“Oof” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Clearly, for the extra thousands of dollars you’d have to spend for all that, your eyes may still be spinning in your skull after bouncing off the much-maligned “market adjustment”. Sure, the market is tight right now, but asking $84,945 more!? No one in their right mind should pay more than three times the value of nearly any car, and that’s especially true for the Honda Civic Si — as good a car as it is.

The worst I’ve seen yet, relatively speaking

There’s been plenty of crazy dealer markups over the past several months, but this is objectively beyond the pale. If you head over to the dealer’s website, the landing page for this car clearly lists the $28,315. Everything is on the up and up, until you see “Please Call” where the actual price should be listed. That’s a common practice across the industry, and more often than not a sign that a car is well beyond what the MSRP is. And if you’re wondering whether this is an isolated case, this other Honda Civic Si from the same dealer has an $86,130 markup:

Deterrence could be the point, but…

As much as a $350,000 “market adjustment” hurt, at least that was for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. It’s rare, it’s exotic, and it’s something folks who have that sort of money will probably end up buying no matter how much it actually costs in the real world.

The whole point of the Honda Civic Si is to be affordable and approachable performance. On that basis, I wonder if the tactic is to purposely drive people away before these cars actually land on their lot. Neither car shows actual, in-person photos (as this Honda Accord does, for example), suggesting they’re still in transit.

I have met dealers who mentioned not wanting to actually sell certain cars as the motivation for outwardly insane dealer markups on their websites. That said, even when they do engage in that practice, the optics still aren’t favorable given the current climate and general agitation toward dealer markup.

Let us know your thoughts, and please keep sending your examples to info@tflcar.com!