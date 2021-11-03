Jeep Lays Out Pricing For Two-Row 2022 Grand Cherokee Models, Kicking Off At $39,185: News

4xe pricing is still in the works, and will be announced later

Jeep announced official pricing for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee — and the top models are nearly touching $70,000. (Images: Stellantis)

4×4 Grand Cherokee models start off at $41,185.

Pricing for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is finally available as of Wednesday morning, and it’s quite a bit more expensive than before. No real shocker there, given how prices are trending these days, but it’s now to the point where the updated two-row model just barely squeaks in under the $40K mark. In fact, the base Laredo 4×2 starts off at $39,185. Stellantis says the pricing officially kicks off at $37,390, but that’s before you factor in the substantial $1,795 destination charge.

On MSRP alone, the updated pricing amounts to a $2,130 hike over the outgoing 2021 model. If you want four-wheel drive, you’ll have to add in another $2,000 on top of that for any models where you have the option over a 4×2. We’re strictly talking about the gas-only 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee models, so you have two powertrains available to you, depending on which trim you buy. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is your standard engine on Laredo, Altitude and Limited models. If you get into the Trailhawk, Overland, Summit or Summit Reserve models, you can also pick the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for an extra $3,295.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve.

Trailhawk and Summit Reserve models are 4×4 only

Both the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, V8 Overland, V8 Summit and Summit Reserve come with standard four-wheel drive, so your major choice will be between engines with either trim. The Trailhawk gives you quite a few extra off-road features (naturally), including an electronic sway bar disconnect, active two-speed transfer case, rear locking differential and air suspension. Mind you, it’s also $4,665 more expensive than the 2021 Trailhawk.

The Summit Reserve sits at the top of the range, and will set you back $68,455 including destination. At that level, you do get a host of luxury features at that price point, including Palermo leather seats, walnut trim and a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

New Grand Cherokee models will hit dealers in the coming weeks, while the electrified 4xe version (and its specific pricing) will land in early 2022.

Here’s a full pricing breakdown:

Trim (Engine) 4×2 MSRP 4×4 MSRP Laredo (V6) $39,185 $41,185 Altitude (V6) $43,740 $45,740 Limited (V6) $45,505 $47,505 Trailhawk (V6) — $53,070 Trailhawk (V8) — $56,365 Overland (V6) $55,100 $57,100 Overland (V8) — $60,395 Summit (V6) $59,160 $62,395 Summit (V8) — $64,455 Summit Reserve (V6) — $65,160 Summit Reserve (V8) — $68,455

We’ll have more 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee coverage coming up soon, so stay tuned! Check out our reveal video below in the meantime: